EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc [EYPT] stock Initiated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $28

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: EYPT] loss -10.87% on the last trading session, reaching $11.73 price per share at the time.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc represents 68.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $808.51 million with the latest information. EYPT stock price has been found in the range of $11.25 to $13.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 835.69K shares, EYPT reached a trading volume of 5785383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EYPT shares is $34.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EYPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2025, representing the official price target for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.71.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc [EYPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.49. With this latest performance, EYPT shares dropped by -13.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.45% in the past year of trading.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc [EYPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc [EYPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -364.27% and a Gross Margin at 94.10%. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -337.93%.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( EYPT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -73.95%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -56.09%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -65.48%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (EYPT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.09%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1062909.09 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 8.00% and a Quick Ratio of 7.91%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc [EYPT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.54/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EYPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc go to -3.62%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc [EYPT]

There are presently around $101.23%, or 104.88%% of EYPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYPT stocks are: CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 8.32 million shares, which is approximately 15.6467%. SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5.18 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$45.03 million in EYPT stocks shares; and SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$32.75 million in EYPT stock with ownership which is approximately 7.076%.