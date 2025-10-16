Evercore ISI slashes price target on Centerpoint Energy Inc [CNP] – find out why.

Centerpoint Energy Inc [NYSE: CNP] surged by $0.37 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $40.105 during the day while it closed the day at $39.86.

Centerpoint Energy Inc stock has also gained 0.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNP stock has inclined by 9.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.27% and gained 34.80% year-on date.

The market cap for CNP stock reached $26.02 billion, with 652.81 million shares outstanding and 649.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, CNP reached a trading volume of 5295815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Centerpoint Energy Inc [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $42.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Centerpoint Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Centerpoint Energy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CNP stock. On March 11, 2025, analysts increased their price target for CNP shares from 36 to 37.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

CNP stock trade performance evaluation

Centerpoint Energy Inc [CNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, CNP shares gained by 5.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.62% in the past year of trading.

Centerpoint Energy Inc [CNP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centerpoint Energy Inc [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.97% and a Gross Margin at 28.16%. Centerpoint Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 10.42%.

Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Centerpoint Energy Inc. ( CNP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.76%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.20%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Centerpoint Energy Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.96%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Centerpoint Energy Inc’s (CNP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Centerpoint Energy Inc. (CNP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $105500.45 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.79% and a Quick Ratio of 0.61%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Centerpoint Energy Inc [CNP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centerpoint Energy Inc posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centerpoint Energy Inc go to 8.76%.

Centerpoint Energy Inc [CNP]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $100.77%, or 101.22%% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 84.65 million shares, which is approximately 13.2112%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 77.72 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.41 billion in CNP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$1.58 billion in CNP stock with ownership which is approximately 7.9524%.