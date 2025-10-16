Erste Group lifts Abbvie Inc [ABBV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Abbvie Inc [NYSE: ABBV] loss -1.27% on the last trading session, reaching $226.22 price per share at the time.

Abbvie Inc represents 1.77 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $399.63 billion with the latest information. ABBV stock price has been found in the range of $225.36 to $228.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, ABBV reached a trading volume of 5459278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Abbvie Inc [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $236.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Erste Group have made an estimate for Abbvie Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Abbvie Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $270, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on ABBV stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 21.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for ABBV stock

Abbvie Inc [ABBV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.17. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.30% in the past year of trading.

Abbvie Inc [ABBV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abbvie Inc [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of 31.61% and a Gross Margin at 70.97%. Abbvie Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 6.38%.

Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Abbvie Inc. ( ABBV), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 112.90%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.67%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Abbvie Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 5.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $67636.36 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.74% and a Quick Ratio of 0.61%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Abbvie Inc [ABBV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abbvie Inc posted 3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbvie Inc go to 16.97%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Abbvie Inc [ABBV]

There are presently around $74.52%, or 74.59%% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 170.66 million shares, which is approximately 9.6472%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 136.43 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$23.4 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$13.34 billion in ABBV stock with ownership which is approximately 4.398%.