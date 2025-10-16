Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL] is -61.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edible Garden AG Inc [NASDAQ: EDBL] price plunged by -11.21 percent to reach at -$0.26.

A sum of 6336374 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 180.20K shares. Edible Garden AG Inc shares reached a high of $2.7799 and dropped to a low of $2.0319 until finishing in the latest session at $2.06.

The one-year EDBL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.25. The average equity rating for EDBL stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDBL shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

EDBL Stock Performance Analysis:

Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, EDBL shares gained by 15.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.37% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Edible Garden AG Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.26% and a Gross Margin at 11.63%. Edible Garden AG Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -212.78%.

Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Edible Garden AG Inc. ( EDBL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -146.28%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -78.93%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Edible Garden AG Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -146.78%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Edible Garden AG Inc’s (EDBL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.17%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Edible Garden AG Inc. (EDBL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$264747.47 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.49% and a Quick Ratio of 1.14%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

EDBL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Edible Garden AG Inc posted -15.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -10.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.27. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDBL.

Edible Garden AG Inc [EDBL] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 3.06%, or 3.12% of EDBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors.