ECARX Holdings Inc [ECX] gain 17.49% so far this year. What now?

ECARX Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ECX] price plunged by -4.87 percent to reach at -$0.11.

A sum of 5517364 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.27M shares. ECARX Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $2.28 and dropped to a low of $2.1 until finishing in the latest session at $2.15.

The one-year ECX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.04. The average equity rating for ECX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ECARX Holdings Inc [ECX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ECX shares is $3.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ECX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ECARX Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2023, representing the official price target for ECARX Holdings Inc stock.

ECX Stock Performance Analysis:

ECARX Holdings Inc [ECX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.73. With this latest performance, ECX shares gained by 4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.90% in the past year of trading.

Insight into ECARX Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ECARX Holdings Inc [ECX] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.21% and a Gross Margin at 17.90%. ECARX Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.09%.

ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, ECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$63263.16 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.53% and a Quick Ratio of 0.48%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ECARX Holdings Inc [ECX] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $5.76%, or 14.13%% of ECX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ECX stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 5.07 million shares, which is approximately 1.5001%. LEO WEALTH, LLC, holding 2.82 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.8 million in ECX stocks shares; and LEO WEALTH, LLC, currently with $$20640.0 in ECX stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1775%.