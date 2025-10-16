Dynex Capital, Inc [DX] Revenue clocked in at $378.76 million, up 8.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Dynex Capital, Inc [NYSE: DX] price plunged by -0.08 percent to reach at -$0.01.

A sum of 5080290 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.58M shares. Dynex Capital, Inc shares reached a high of $13.4 and dropped to a low of $13.14 until finishing in the latest session at $13.29.

The one-year DX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.88. The average equity rating for DX stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynex Capital, Inc [DX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DX shares is $14.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DX stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Dynex Capital, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Dynex Capital, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12.50, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on DX stock. On January 09, 2023, analysts increased their price target for DX shares from 13.50 to 15.50.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for DX in the course of the last twelve months was 33.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.09.

DX Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynex Capital, Inc [DX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, DX shares gained by 7.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.06% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Dynex Capital, Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynex Capital, Inc [DX] shares currently have an operating margin of 104.58% and a Gross Margin at 100.00%. Dynex Capital, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 15.04%.

Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Dynex Capital, Inc. ( DX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.93%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.73%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Dynex Capital, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.54%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Dynex Capital, Inc’s (DX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 5.34%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $2588636.36 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.09% and a Quick Ratio of 0.09%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

DX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynex Capital, Inc posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DX.

Dynex Capital, Inc [DX] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $44.87%, or 45.33%% of DX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6.58 million shares, which is approximately 9.8221%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3.92 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$46.84 million in DX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$33.04 million in DX stock with ownership which is approximately 4.133%.