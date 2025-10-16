Draganfly Inc [DPRO] Stock trading around $11.74 per share: What’s Next?

Draganfly Inc [NASDAQ: DPRO] slipped around -1.47 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.74 at the close of the session, down -11.13%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.78M shares, DPRO reached a trading volume of 6131531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Draganfly Inc [DPRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DPRO shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DPRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

How has DPRO stock performed recently?

Draganfly Inc [DPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.92. With this latest performance, DPRO shares gained by 124.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 343.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 192.77% in the past year of trading.

Draganfly Inc [DPRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Draganfly Inc [DPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -217.72% and a Gross Margin at 14.43%. Draganfly Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -181.83%.

Draganfly Inc (DPRO) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Draganfly Inc. ( DPRO), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -125.28%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -66.59%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Draganfly Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -55.05%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Draganfly Inc (DPRO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Draganfly Inc’s (DPRO) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.02%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Draganfly Inc (DPRO) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$173148.15 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 5.29% and a Quick Ratio of 4.80%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Draganfly Inc [DPRO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Draganfly Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.1. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DPRO.

Insider trade positions for Draganfly Inc [DPRO]

There are presently around $3.28%, or 3.28%% of DPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPRO stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 6.47 million shares, which is approximately 11.7833%. ALLIANCE WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC, holding 0.1 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$24102.0 in DPRO stocks shares; and ALLIANCE WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $$14000.0 in DPRO stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1092%.