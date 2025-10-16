Corning, Inc [GLW] Revenue clocked in at $14.21 billion, up 86.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Corning, Inc [NYSE: GLW] gained 2.38% or 2.01 points to close at $86.62 with a heavy trading volume of 6424867 shares.

It opened the trading session at $86.06, the shares rose to $87.43 and dropped to $85.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GLW points out that the company has recorded 107.32% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.19M shares, GLW reached to a volume of 6424867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corning, Inc [GLW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLW shares is $81.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLW stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Corning, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Corning, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $51 to $60, while HSBC Securities kept a Buy rating on GLW stock. On August 21, 2024, analysts increased their price target for GLW shares from 44 to 47.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLW in the course of the last twelve months was 62.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for GLW stock

Corning, Inc [GLW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, GLW shares gained by 10.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.28% in the past year of trading.

Corning, Inc [GLW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corning, Inc [GLW] shares currently have an operating margin of 13.39% and a Gross Margin at 33.84%. Corning, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.77%.

Corning, Inc (GLW) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Corning, Inc. ( GLW), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.55%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.93%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Corning, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.37%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Corning, Inc (GLW) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Corning, Inc’s (GLW) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.76%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Corning, Inc. (GLW) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $14547.07 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.50% and a Quick Ratio of 0.93%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Corning, Inc [GLW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corning, Inc posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corning, Inc go to 19.92%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Corning, Inc [GLW]

There are presently around 74.90% of GLW stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98.17 million shares, which is approximately 11.5088% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., holding 62.16 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 billion in GLW stocks shares.