Colgate-Palmolive Co [CL] moved down -0.98: Why It’s Important

Colgate-Palmolive Co [NYSE: CL] loss -0.98% on the last trading session, reaching $77.63 price per share at the time.

Colgate-Palmolive Co represents 808.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $62.74 billion with the latest information. CL stock price has been found in the range of $77.465 to $78.295.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.23M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 5292557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Colgate-Palmolive Co [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $90.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $105 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2024, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $121, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on CL stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 89.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 18.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for CL stock

Colgate-Palmolive Co [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.61% in the past year of trading.

Colgate-Palmolive Co [CL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Co [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.03% and a Gross Margin at 60.57%. Colgate-Palmolive Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 14.55%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Colgate-Palmolive Co. ( CL), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 705.21%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 17.14%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Colgate-Palmolive Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 37.08%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Colgate-Palmolive Co’s (CL) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 12.48%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $85588.24 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.89% and a Quick Ratio of 0.57%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Colgate-Palmolive Co [CL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colgate-Palmolive Co posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Co go to 4.63%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Colgate-Palmolive Co [CL]

There are presently around $86.26%, or 86.41%% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80.32 million shares, which is approximately 9.7983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 61.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.98 billion in CL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$4.53 billion in CL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.6913%.