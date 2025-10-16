Cloudastructure Inc [CSAI] moved up 7.69: Why It’s Important

Cloudastructure Inc [NASDAQ: CSAI] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.84 during the day while it closed the day at $1.4.

The market cap for CSAI stock reached $25.98 million, with 17.44 million shares outstanding and 17.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 345.93K shares, CSAI reached a trading volume of 9143230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cloudastructure Inc [CSAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSAI shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

CSAI stock trade performance evaluation

Cloudastructure Inc [CSAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, CSAI shares dropped by -14.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.85% in the past year of trading.

Cloudastructure Inc [CSAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudastructure Inc [CSAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -180.10% and a Gross Margin at 35.55%. Cloudastructure Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -281.75%.

Cloudastructure Inc (CSAI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cloudastructure Inc. ( CSAI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -150.70%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -131.17%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cloudastructure Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -92.92%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cloudastructure Inc (CSAI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cloudastructure Inc’s (CSAI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Cloudastructure Inc (CSAI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cloudastructure Inc. (CSAI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$416111.11 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 8.85% and a Quick Ratio of 8.46%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cloudastructure Inc [CSAI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cloudastructure Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSAI.

Cloudastructure Inc [CSAI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $1.98%, or 2.09%% of CSAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors.