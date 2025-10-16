Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK] stock Upgrade by Wedbush analyst, price target now $37

Cinemark Holdings Inc [NYSE: CNK] traded at a high on 2025-10-15, posting a 3.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.0.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5593592 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cinemark Holdings Inc stands at 4.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.39%.

The market cap for CNK stock reached $3.11 billion, with 115.04 million shares outstanding and 103.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, CNK reached a trading volume of 5593592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $33.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on CNK stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

How has CNK stock performed recently?

Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.94. With this latest performance, CNK shares dropped by -5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.85% in the past year of trading.

Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of 12.82% and a Gross Margin at 19.73%. Cinemark Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.98%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Cinemark Holdings Inc. ( CNK), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 70.99%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 5.95%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Cinemark Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 9.00%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Cinemark Holdings Inc’s (CNK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 7.72%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $9890.41 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.91% and a Quick Ratio of 0.88%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.59. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc go to 5.16%.

Insider trade positions for Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK]

There are presently around $121.78%, or 136.64%% of CNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16.28 million shares, which is approximately 13.5759%. ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, holding 13.37 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$289.08 million in CNK stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $$286.69 million in CNK stock with ownership which is approximately 11.0596%.