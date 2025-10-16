Canadian Natural Resources Ltd [CNQ] fell -17.93% so far this year. What now?

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd [NYSE: CNQ] slipped around -0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $30.86 at the close of the session, down -0.23%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.36M shares, CNQ reached a trading volume of 6783443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canadian Natural Resources Ltd [CNQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNQ shares is $38.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2025, representing the official price target for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNQ in the course of the last twelve months was 11.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.54.

How has CNQ stock performed recently?

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd [CNQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, CNQ shares dropped by -6.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.03% in the past year of trading.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd [CNQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd [CNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of 28.32% and a Gross Margin at 29.86%. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 21.93%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. ( CNQ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 20.18%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 10.11%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 14.00%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s (CNQ) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.45%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $561090.23 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.85% and a Quick Ratio of 0.54%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd [CNQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.06. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd go to 7.94%.

Insider trade positions for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd [CNQ]

There are presently around $75.64%, or 77.40%% of CNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNQ stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 290.59 million shares, which is approximately 13.6214%. ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 114.83 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.09 billion in CNQ stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $$3.98 billion in CNQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.2335%.