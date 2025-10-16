Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] moved up 1.76: Why It’s Important

Caesars Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: CZR] jumped around 0.39 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $22.53 at the close of the session, up 1.76%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.57M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 5234665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $40.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $51 to $47, while CapitalOne kept a Overweight rating on CZR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 36.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

How has CZR stock performed recently?

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -11.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.59% in the past year of trading.

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of 19.32% and a Gross Margin at 38.92%. Caesars Entertainment Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.71%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Caesars Entertainment Inc. ( CZR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -4.76%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.59%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Caesars Entertainment Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.67%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Caesars Entertainment Inc’s (CZR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 6.46%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$3900.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.82% and a Quick Ratio of 0.81%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.25. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR.

Insider trade positions for Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]

There are presently around $107.34%, or 108.36% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23.59 million shares, which is approximately 10.9226%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 16.8 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $667.45 million in CZR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $664.42 million in CZR stock with ownership which is approximately 7.7407%.