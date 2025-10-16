Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY] is 29.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Butterfly Network Inc [NYSE: BFLY] gained 3.06% or 0.07 points to close at $2.36 with a heavy trading volume of 5366693 shares.

It opened the trading session at $2.33, the shares rose to $2.42 and dropped to $2.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BFLY points out that the company has recorded -6.35% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, BFLY reached to a volume of 5366693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFLY shares is $3.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFLY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Butterfly Network Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Butterfly Network Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.94. With this latest performance, BFLY shares gained by 44.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.36% in the past year of trading.

Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.51% and a Gross Margin at 61.97%. Butterfly Network Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.79%.

Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Butterfly Network Inc. ( BFLY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -29.42%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -21.43%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Butterfly Network Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -24.94%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Butterfly Network Inc’s (BFLY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.09%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$330684.21 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 5.68% and a Quick Ratio of 4.04%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BFLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Butterfly Network Inc go to 17.02%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Butterfly Network Inc [BFLY]

There are presently around $47.88%, or 55.87%% of BFLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BFLY stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10.98 million shares, which is approximately 5.1897%. FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, holding 10.72 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$9.01 million in BFLY stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $$6.75 million in BFLY stock with ownership which is approximately 3.7954%.