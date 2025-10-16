BrightSpring Health Services Inc [BTSG] stock Initiated by TD Cowen analyst, price target now $37

BrightSpring Health Services Inc [NASDAQ: BTSG] price surged by 2.74 percent to reach at $0.82.

A sum of 7032632 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.99M shares. BrightSpring Health Services Inc shares reached a high of $31.95 and dropped to a low of $30.5 until finishing in the latest session at $30.74.

The one-year BTSG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.41. The average equity rating for BTSG stock is currently 1.15, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BrightSpring Health Services Inc [BTSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTSG shares is $31.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTSG stock is a recommendation set at 1.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for BrightSpring Health Services Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CJS Securities raised their target price to Market Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2024, representing the official price target for BrightSpring Health Services Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTSG in the course of the last twelve months was 23.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.34.

BTSG Stock Performance Analysis:

BrightSpring Health Services Inc [BTSG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.40. With this latest performance, BTSG shares gained by 13.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.50% in the past year of trading.

Insight into BrightSpring Health Services Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BrightSpring Health Services Inc [BTSG] shares currently have an operating margin of 2.85% and a Gross Margin at 12.88%. BrightSpring Health Services Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 0.55%.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for BrightSpring Health Services Inc. ( BTSG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 1.60%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.46%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, BrightSpring Health Services Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.50%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on BrightSpring Health Services Inc’s (BTSG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.56%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, BrightSpring Health Services Inc. (BTSG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $109200.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.76% and a Quick Ratio of 1.34%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

BTSG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BrightSpring Health Services Inc posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTSG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BrightSpring Health Services Inc go to 38.77%.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc [BTSG] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $114.41%, or 118.21%% of BTSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTSG stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 81.34 million shares, which is approximately 47.4571%. WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC., holding 34.86 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$396.01 billion in BTSG stocks shares; and WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC., currently with $$176.13 million in BTSG stock with ownership which is approximately 9.046%.