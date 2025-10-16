Boston Scientific Corp [BSX] is 12.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Boston Scientific Corp [NYSE: BSX] surged by $1.47 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $99.61 during the day while it closed the day at $97.71.

Boston Scientific Corp stock has also gained 0.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BSX stock has declined by -6.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.69% and gained 12.18% year-on date.

The market cap for BSX stock reached $144.78 billion, with 1.48 billion shares outstanding and 1.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.52M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 9086393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Boston Scientific Corp [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $126.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Erste Group have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $118, while Leerink Partners analysts kept a Outperform rating on BSX stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 41.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

BSX stock trade performance evaluation

Boston Scientific Corp [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.95. With this latest performance, BSX shares dropped by -1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.39% in the past year of trading.

Boston Scientific Corp [BSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corp [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.66% and a Gross Margin at 61.90%. Boston Scientific Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.55%.

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Boston Scientific Corp. ( BSX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 11.71%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.37%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Boston Scientific Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 7.38%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Boston Scientific Corp’s (BSX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.54%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $47358.49 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.37% and a Quick Ratio of 0.82%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Boston Scientific Corp [BSX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Scientific Corp posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corp go to 15.42%.

Boston Scientific Corp [BSX]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $93.39%, or 93.57%% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 141.46 million shares, which is approximately 9.6192%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 129.87 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.0 billion in BSX stocks shares.