BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on Franklin Resources, Inc [BEN] – find out why.

Franklin Resources, Inc [NYSE: BEN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.57% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.39%.

Over the last 12 months, BEN stock rose by 12.32%. The one-year Franklin Resources, Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.17. The average equity rating for BEN stock is currently 3.23, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.83 billion, with 518.37 million shares outstanding and 278.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, BEN stock reached a trading volume of 4127761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Franklin Resources, Inc [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $25.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Franklin Resources, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2025, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources, Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Buy rating on BEN stock. On January 06, 2025, analysts increased their price target for BEN shares from 21 to 22.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

BEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Franklin Resources, Inc [BEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.39. With this latest performance, BEN shares dropped by -5.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.32% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Franklin Resources, Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources, Inc [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of 12.31% and a Gross Margin at 70.51%. Franklin Resources, Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.14%.

Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Franklin Resources, Inc. ( BEN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.16%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.82%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Franklin Resources, Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.07%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Franklin Resources, Inc’s (BEN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.09%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $26549.02 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.53% and a Quick Ratio of 1.53%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

BEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Franklin Resources, Inc posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources, Inc go to 5.89%.

Franklin Resources, Inc [BEN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $47.88%, or 92.62%% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35.59 million shares, which is approximately 6.8913%. POWER CORP OF CANADA, holding 32.22 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$720.17 million in BEN stocks shares; and POWER CORP OF CANADA, currently with $$715.57 million in BEN stock with ownership which is approximately 6.1987%.