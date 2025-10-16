Blink Charging Co [BLNK] Stock trading around $2.16 per share: What’s Next?

Blink Charging Co [NASDAQ: BLNK] traded at a low on 2025-10-15, posting a -4.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.16.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5998795 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blink Charging Co stands at 12.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.61%.

The market cap for BLNK stock reached $226.18 million, with 103.10 million shares outstanding and 94.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, BLNK reached a trading volume of 5998795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blink Charging Co [BLNK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $2.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Blink Charging Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on BLNK stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has BLNK stock performed recently?

Blink Charging Co [BLNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.09. With this latest performance, BLNK shares gained by 60.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 221.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.40% in the past year of trading.

Blink Charging Co [BLNK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blink Charging Co [BLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.30% and a Gross Margin at -30.58%. Blink Charging Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -203.81%.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -122.34%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -77.85%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Blink Charging Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -279.69%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Blink Charging Co’s (BLNK) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.14%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$359545.45 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.70% and a Quick Ratio of 1.13%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Blink Charging Co [BLNK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blink Charging Co posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blink Charging Co go to 47.41%.

Insider trade positions for Blink Charging Co [BLNK]

There are presently around $20.56%, or 20.97%% of BLNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6.7 million shares, which is approximately 6.6349%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4.36 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$11.94 million in BLNK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$11.26 million in BLNK stock with ownership which is approximately 4.0669%.