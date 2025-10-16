Blaize Holdings Inc [BZAI] Stock trading around $6.29 per share: What’s Next?

Blaize Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: BZAI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 25.55% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.01%.

Over the last 12 months, BZAI stock dropped by -58.07%. The one-year Blaize Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.38. The average equity rating for BZAI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $678.48 million, with 98.88 million shares outstanding and 70.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, BZAI stock reached a trading volume of 14531530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blaize Holdings Inc [BZAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BZAI shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BZAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Roth Capital have made an estimate for Blaize Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Blaize Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on BZAI stock.

BZAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Blaize Holdings Inc [BZAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.01. With this latest performance, BZAI shares gained by 80.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.07% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Blaize Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blaize Holdings Inc [BZAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1727.05% and a Gross Margin at 40.52%. Blaize Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6050.61%.

Blaize Holdings Inc (BZAI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Blaize Holdings Inc (BZAI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Blaize Holdings Inc. (BZAI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$779525.86 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.19% and a Quick Ratio of 0.98%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

BZAI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blaize Holdings Inc posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.12. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BZAI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blaize Holdings Inc go to 67.51%.

Blaize Holdings Inc [BZAI] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $39.17%, or 56.83%% of BZAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors.