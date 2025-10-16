Banc of California Inc [BANC] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $20

Banc of California Inc [NYSE: BANC] price plunged by -3.54 percent to reach at -$0.62.

A sum of 5984604 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.73M shares. Banc of California Inc shares reached a high of $17.67 and dropped to a low of $16.83 until finishing in the latest session at $16.87.

The one-year BANC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.71. The average equity rating for BANC stock is currently 1.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Banc of California Inc [BANC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BANC shares is $19.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BANC stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Banc of California Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Banc of California Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on BANC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for BANC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.49.

BANC Stock Performance Analysis:

Banc of California Inc [BANC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.74. With this latest performance, BANC shares gained by 2.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.12% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Banc of California Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banc of California Inc [BANC] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.49%. Banc of California Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 6.07%.

Banc of California Inc (BANC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Banc of California Inc. ( BANC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 4.32%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.42%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Banc of California Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.80%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Banc of California Inc (BANC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Banc of California Inc’s (BANC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.84%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Banc of California Inc (BANC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

BANC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Banc of California Inc posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.13. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BANC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banc of California Inc go to 55.97%.

Banc of California Inc [BANC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $105.38%, or 106.31%% of BANC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BANC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21.86 million shares, which is approximately 12.979%. WARBURG PINCUS LLC, holding 15.59 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$199.28 million in BANC stocks shares; and WARBURG PINCUS LLC, currently with $$127.63 million in BANC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8859%.