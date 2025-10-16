Array Technologies Inc [ARRY] gain 43.72% so far this year. What now?

Array Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: ARRY] jumped around 1.22 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.29 at the close of the session, up 13.45%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.32M shares, ARRY reached a trading volume of 11167278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Array Technologies Inc [ARRY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARRY shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Array Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Array Technologies Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ARRY stock.

Price to Free Cash Flow for ARRY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.84.

How has ARRY stock performed recently?

Array Technologies Inc [ARRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.34. With this latest performance, ARRY shares gained by 33.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 153.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.36% in the past year of trading.

Array Technologies Inc [ARRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Array Technologies Inc [ARRY] shares currently have an operating margin of 10.83% and a Gross Margin at 25.75%. Array Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.70%.

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Array Technologies Inc. ( ARRY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -44.13%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -13.04%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Array Technologies Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -25.99%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Array Technologies Inc’s (ARRY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.90%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$260430.95 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.22% and a Quick Ratio of 1.84%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Array Technologies Inc [ARRY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Array Technologies Inc posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Array Technologies Inc go to 18.00%.

Insider trade positions for Array Technologies Inc [ARRY]

There are presently around $124.69%, or 125.36%% of ARRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARRY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15.25 million shares, which is approximately 10.0449%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13.98 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$143.49 million in ARRY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$136.62 million in ARRY stock with ownership which is approximately 8.7718%.