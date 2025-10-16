Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI] Stock trading around $32.95 per share: What’s Next?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc [NASDAQ: AAOI] closed the trading session at $32.95 on 2025-10-15. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.1822, while the highest price level was $33.03.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 84.49 percent and weekly performance of 2.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 187.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.09M shares, AAOI reached to a volume of 6720675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAOI shares is $30.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAOI stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Applied Optoelectronics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AAOI stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

AAOI stock trade performance evaluation

Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.27. With this latest performance, AAOI shares gained by 13.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 187.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.61% in the past year of trading.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.02% and a Gross Margin at 28.72%. Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.29%.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. ( AAOI), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -50.93%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -27.20%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -26.85%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s (AAOI) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.50%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$47059.53 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.11% and a Quick Ratio of 1.47%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc [AAOI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $56.29%, or 59.19%% of AAOI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAOI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3.01 million shares, which is approximately 7.6532%. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 2.16 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$17.88 million in AAOI stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $$17.86 million in AAOI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.4744%.