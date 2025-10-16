Amphenol Corp [APH] gain 91.58% so far this year. What now?

Amphenol Corp [NYSE: APH] price surged by 2.41 percent to reach at $2.96.

A sum of 10111293 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.48M shares. Amphenol Corp shares reached a high of $127.48 and dropped to a low of $124.1 until finishing in the latest session at $125.6.

The one-year APH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.12. The average equity rating for APH stock is currently 1.82, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amphenol Corp [APH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $131.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Amphenol Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Amphenol Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Fox Advisors analysts kept a Overweight rating on APH stock. On September 04, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for APH shares from 80 to 71.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 54.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.46.

APH Stock Performance Analysis:

Amphenol Corp [APH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, APH shares gained by 5.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.85% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Amphenol Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amphenol Corp [APH] shares currently have an operating margin of 23.01% and a Gross Margin at 34.73%. Amphenol Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.90%.

Amphenol Corp (APH) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Amphenol Corp. ( APH), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 31.02%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 14.37%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Amphenol Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 17.05%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Amphenol Corp (APH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Amphenol Corp’s (APH) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.70%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Amphenol Corp (APH) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Amphenol Corp. (APH) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $25440.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.02% and a Quick Ratio of 1.46%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

APH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corp go to 27.72%.

Amphenol Corp [APH] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $97.03%, or 97.58%% of APH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 148.84 million shares, which is approximately 12.3796%. FMR LLC, holding 102.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.87 billion in APH stocks shares.