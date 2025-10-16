Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] Stock trading around $8.37 per share: What’s Next?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: FOLD] gained 4.10% or 0.33 points to close at $8.37 with a heavy trading volume of 5928691 shares.

It opened the trading session at $8.01, the shares rose to $8.48 and dropped to $8.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FOLD points out that the company has recorded 21.30% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, FOLD reached to a volume of 5928691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOLD shares is $15.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Amicus Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $12, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on FOLD stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

Trading performance analysis for FOLD stock

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, FOLD shares gained by 4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.15% in the past year of trading.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of 4.39% and a Gross Margin at 88.98%. Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.67%.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. ( FOLD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -22.62%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -4.87%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -5.96%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Amicus Therapeutics Inc’s (FOLD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.17%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$76352.71 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.21% and a Quick Ratio of 2.29%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Amicus Therapeutics Inc [FOLD]

There are presently around 105.02% of FOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28.59 million shares, which is approximately 9.41%. PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 28.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $278.33 million in FOLD stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $271.81 million in FOLD stock with ownership which is approximately 9.02%.