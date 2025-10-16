American International Group Inc [AIG] Stock trading around $81.26 per share: What’s Next?

American International Group Inc [NYSE: AIG] traded at a low on 2025-10-15, posting a -1.99 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $81.26.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5347858 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American International Group Inc stands at 2.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.87%.

The market cap for AIG stock reached $45.02 billion, with 559.76 million shares outstanding and 552.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 5347858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American International Group Inc [AIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $89.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for American International Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2025, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on AIG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 14.25.

How has AIG stock performed recently?

American International Group Inc [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.26. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 6.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.62% in the past year of trading.

American International Group Inc [AIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of 17.84%. American International Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 11.76%.

American International Group Inc (AIG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for American International Group Inc. ( AIG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 7.61%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.57%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, American International Group Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 6.44%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

American International Group Inc (AIG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on American International Group Inc’s (AIG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.22%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

American International Group Inc (AIG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Earnings analysis for American International Group Inc [AIG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American International Group Inc posted 1.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.13. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc go to 21.11%.

Insider trade positions for American International Group Inc [AIG]

There are presently around $95.75%, or 96.03%% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68.08 million shares, which is approximately 8.64%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 57.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.24 billion in AIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.1 billion in AIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.2983%.