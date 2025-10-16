Alight Inc [ALIT] Revenue clocked in at $2.31 billion, down -57.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Alight Inc [NYSE: ALIT] traded at a low on 2025-10-15, posting a -2.27 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.01.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9543559 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alight Inc stands at 3.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.06%.

The market cap for ALIT stock reached $1.62 billion, with 528.77 million shares outstanding and 465.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.21M shares, ALIT reached a trading volume of 9543559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alight Inc [ALIT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $7.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Alight Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Alight Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on ALIT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALIT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.14.

How has ALIT stock performed recently?

Alight Inc [ALIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.35. With this latest performance, ALIT shares dropped by -12.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.50% in the past year of trading.

Alight Inc [ALIT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alight Inc [ALIT] shares currently have an operating margin of 3.94% and a Gross Margin at 21.38%. Alight Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.37%.

Alight Inc (ALIT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Alight Inc. ( ALIT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -29.09%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -12.80%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Alight Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -21.93%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Alight Inc (ALIT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Alight Inc’s (ALIT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.69%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Alight Inc (ALIT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Alight Inc. (ALIT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$120000.0 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.14% and a Quick Ratio of 1.14%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Alight Inc [ALIT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alight Inc posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc go to 5.69%.

Insider trade positions for Alight Inc [ALIT]

There are presently around $105.30%, or 109.52%% of ALIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. with ownership of 52.48 million shares, which is approximately 9.6081%. STARBOARD VALUE LP, holding 43.4 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$320.26 million in ALIT stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $$302.88 million in ALIT stock with ownership which is approximately 7.5143%.