Alcoa Corp [AA] fell -11.12% so far this year. What now?

Alcoa Corp [NYSE: AA] closed the trading session at $36.46 on 2025-10-15. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.62, while the highest price level was $36.6587.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.12 percent and weekly performance of -1.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, AA reached to a volume of 5305362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alcoa Corp [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $39.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Alcoa Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on AA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

AA stock trade performance evaluation

Alcoa Corp [AA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.49% in the past year of trading.

Alcoa Corp [AA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corp [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.07% and a Gross Margin at 18.81%. Alcoa Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.71%.

Alcoa Corp (AA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Alcoa Corp. ( AA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 20.01%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.85%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Alcoa Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 11.53%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Alcoa Corp (AA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Alcoa Corp’s (AA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.43%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Alcoa Corp (AA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Alcoa Corp. (AA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $71942.45 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.65% and a Quick Ratio of 0.97%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alcoa Corp [AA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alcoa Corp posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.27. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcoa Corp go to 43.32%.

Alcoa Corp [AA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $80.18%, or 80.54%% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17.95 million shares, which is approximately 9.9713%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 17.17 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$682.84 million in AA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$596.93 million in AA stock with ownership which is approximately 8.3366%.