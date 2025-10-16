Airbnb Inc [ABNB] fell -7.54% so far this year. What now?

Airbnb Inc [NASDAQ: ABNB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.11% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.56%.

Over the last 12 months, ABNB stock dropped by -5.44%. The one-year Airbnb Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.49. The average equity rating for ABNB stock is currently 2.65, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $77.22 billion, with 430.00 million shares outstanding and 419.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.80M shares, ABNB stock reached a trading volume of 5675345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Airbnb Inc [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $137.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on ABNB stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 18.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.23.

ABNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Airbnb Inc [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.56. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.44% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Airbnb Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of 22.48% and a Gross Margin at 72.06%. Airbnb Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 22.67%.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Airbnb Inc. ( ABNB), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 33.26%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 9.85%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Airbnb Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 32.81%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Airbnb Inc’s (ABNB) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.29%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $358904.11 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.23% and a Quick Ratio of 1.23%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

ABNB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Airbnb Inc posted 2.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc go to 10.84%.

Airbnb Inc [ABNB] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $82.07%, or 83.31%% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36.51 million shares, which is approximately 5.7503%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 28.22 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.28 billion in ABNB stocks shares.