Aditxt Inc [ADTX] Revenue clocked in at $0.01 million, down -99.83% YTD: What’s Next?

Aditxt Inc [NASDAQ: ADTX] traded at a high on 2025-10-15, posting a 6.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.51.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6629902 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aditxt Inc stands at 13.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.70%.

The market cap for ADTX stock reached $2.53 million, with 4.98 million shares outstanding and 4.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 773.31K shares, ADTX reached a trading volume of 6629902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aditxt Inc [ADTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADTX shares is $610000.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has ADTX stock performed recently?

Aditxt Inc [ADTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.77. With this latest performance, ADTX shares dropped by -51.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.93% in the past year of trading.

Aditxt Inc [ADTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aditxt Inc [ADTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -183491.67% and a Gross Margin at -8139.16%. Aditxt Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -257582.51%.

Aditxt Inc (ADTX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Aditxt Inc. ( ADTX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -257.46%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -82.32%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Aditxt Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -237.46%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Aditxt Inc (ADTX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Aditxt Inc’s (ADTX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.42%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Aditxt Inc (ADTX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1193846.15 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.02% and a Quick Ratio of 0.02%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Aditxt Inc [ADTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aditxt Inc posted -487700/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -79800/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -407900. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADTX.

Insider trade positions for Aditxt Inc [ADTX]

There are presently around $0.79%, or 0.79%% of ADTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors.