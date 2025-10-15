why Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.14

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [NYSE: SPCE] traded at a high on 2025-10-14, posting a 6.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.65.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7427715 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc stands at 11.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.51%.

The market cap for SPCE stock reached $267.80 million, with 57.59 million shares outstanding and 56.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, SPCE reached a trading volume of 7427715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $4.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $1 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $1.75, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on SPCE stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.67.

How has SPCE stock performed recently?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.13. With this latest performance, SPCE shares gained by 41.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.92% in the past year of trading.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -18967.67% and a Gross Margin at -5323.03%. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17828.03%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. ( SPCE), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -91.98%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -30.87%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -40.91%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s (SPCE) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 1.83%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$406881.72 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 3.38% and a Quick Ratio of 3.38%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc posted -2.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.47. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc go to 70.77%.

Insider trade positions for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]

There are presently around $14.88%, or 14.95%% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: WOLVERINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6.6 million shares, which is approximately 30.7247%. PORTMAN SQUARE CAPITAL LLP, holding 3.87 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.63 million in SPCE stocks shares; and PORTMAN SQUARE CAPITAL LLP, currently with $$27.74 million in SPCE stock with ownership which is approximately 15.317%.