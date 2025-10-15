why Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.70

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] closed the trading session at $43.93 on 2025-10-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.6201, while the highest price level was $44.24.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.39 percent and weekly performance of -2.81 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.58M shares, TFC reached to a volume of 10230637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $49.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2025, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on TFC stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.95.

TFC stock trade performance evaluation

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.81. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.27% in the past year of trading.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.02%. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 16.02%.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Truist Financial Corporation. ( TFC), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 8.13%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.98%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Truist Financial Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.42%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Truist Financial Corporation’s (TFC) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.96%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Truist Financial Corporation posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.07. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 12.97%.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $75.47%, or 75.64%% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 117.75 million shares, which is approximately 8.7997%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 99.01 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.85 billion in TFC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.3 billion in TFC stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4199%.