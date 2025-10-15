why Sweetgreen Inc [SG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.12

Sweetgreen Inc [NYSE: SG] closed the trading session at $7.69 on 2025-10-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.23, while the highest price level was $7.915.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -78.86 percent and weekly performance of -0.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.02M shares, SG reached to a volume of 7011475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sweetgreen Inc [SG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SG shares is $13.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SG stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sweetgreen Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2025, representing the official price target for Sweetgreen Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on SG stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

SG stock trade performance evaluation

Sweetgreen Inc [SG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.90. With this latest performance, SG shares dropped by -8.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.01% in the past year of trading.

Sweetgreen Inc [SG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sweetgreen Inc [SG] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.86% and a Gross Margin at 8.51%. Sweetgreen Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.29%.

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Sweetgreen Inc. ( SG), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -21.95%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -11.60%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Sweetgreen Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -13.58%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Sweetgreen Inc’s (SG) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.80%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$15302.01 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.82% and a Quick Ratio of 1.80%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sweetgreen Inc [SG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sweetgreen Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.04. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sweetgreen Inc go to 16.92%.

Sweetgreen Inc [SG]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $104.75%, or 108.23%% of SG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SG stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 12.33 million shares, which is approximately 10.8525%. FMR LLC, holding 10.97 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$330.64 million in SG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$272.14 million in SG stock with ownership which is approximately 7.9497%.