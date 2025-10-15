why SentinelOne Inc [S] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.56

SentinelOne Inc [NYSE: S] closed the trading session at $17.03 on 2025-10-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.68, while the highest price level was $17.35.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -34.12 percent and weekly performance of -1.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.13M shares, S reached to a volume of 11905229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SentinelOne Inc [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $23.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2025, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on S stock. On May 29, 2025, analysts decreased their price target for S shares from 22 to 19.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for S in the course of the last twelve months was 339.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.72.

S stock trade performance evaluation

SentinelOne Inc [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.28. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.29% in the past year of trading.

SentinelOne Inc [S]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.26% and a Gross Margin at 74.70%. SentinelOne Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.32%.

SentinelOne Inc (S) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for SentinelOne Inc. ( S), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -27.34%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -18.28%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, SentinelOne Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -28.26%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on SentinelOne Inc’s (S) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.01%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

SentinelOne Inc (S) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, SentinelOne Inc. (S) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$153342.86 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.72% and a Quick Ratio of 1.72%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SentinelOne Inc [S] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SentinelOne Inc posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc go to 109.39%.

SentinelOne Inc [S]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $82.82%, or 83.50%% of S stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28.46 million shares, which is approximately 9.1046%. INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC, holding 24.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$508.28 million in S stocks shares; and INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC, currently with $$410.72 million in S stock with ownership which is approximately 6.2415%.