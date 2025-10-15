why Rekor Systems Inc [REKR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.25

Rekor Systems Inc [NASDAQ: REKR] gained 21.15% on the last trading session, reaching $2.52 price per share at the time.

Rekor Systems Inc represents 122.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $318.36 million with the latest information. REKR stock price has been found in the range of $2.18 to $2.7.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, REKR reached a trading volume of 26258155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rekor Systems Inc [REKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REKR shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Rekor Systems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Rekor Systems Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for REKR stock

Rekor Systems Inc [REKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.43. With this latest performance, REKR shares gained by 77.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 220.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.54% in the past year of trading.

Rekor Systems Inc [REKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rekor Systems Inc [REKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.92% and a Gross Margin at 31.20%. Rekor Systems Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.76%.

Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Rekor Systems Inc. ( REKR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -128.83%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -59.04%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Rekor Systems Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -83.61%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Rekor Systems Inc’s (REKR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.85%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$162631.58 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.40% and a Quick Ratio of 1.10%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Rekor Systems Inc [REKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rekor Systems Inc posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.08. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rekor Systems Inc go to 47.97%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rekor Systems Inc [REKR]

There are presently around $34.33%, or 35.55%% of REKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REKR stocks are: ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC with ownership of 10.04 million shares, which is approximately 11.8182%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 4.36 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.76 million in REKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$6.28 million in REKR stock with ownership which is approximately 4.7734%.