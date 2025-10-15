why PepsiCo Inc [PEP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $154.89

PepsiCo Inc [NASDAQ: PEP] jumped around 2.65 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $151.54 at the close of the session, up 1.78%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.51M shares, PEP reached a trading volume of 8367284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PepsiCo Inc [PEP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $154.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $168 to $156. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2025, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $171 to $170, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on PEP stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 30.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.72.

How has PEP stock performed recently?

PepsiCo Inc [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.64. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.34% in the past year of trading.

PepsiCo Inc [PEP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of 14.65% and a Gross Margin at 54.21%. PepsiCo Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 7.82%.

According to recent financial data for PepsiCo Inc. ( PEP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 37.19%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 6.98%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, PepsiCo Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 11.37%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on PepsiCo Inc’s (PEP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.62%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $22633.23 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.91% and a Quick Ratio of 0.72%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for PepsiCo Inc [PEP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc go to 3.65%.

Insider trade positions for PepsiCo Inc [PEP]

There are presently around 79.42%, or 79.57% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 131.44 million shares, which is approximately 9.5591%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 109.22 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.01 billion in PEP stocks shares.