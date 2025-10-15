why Invivyd Inc [IVVD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.67

Invivyd Inc [NASDAQ: IVVD] slipped around -0.25 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.63 at the close of the session, down -13.30%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.47M shares, IVVD reached a trading volume of 9223109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Invivyd Inc [IVVD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVVD shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVVD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Invivyd Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2024, representing the official price target for Invivyd Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $10, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on IVVD stock. On December 19, 2023, analysts increased their price target for IVVD shares from 1 to 4.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has IVVD stock performed recently?

Invivyd Inc [IVVD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, IVVD shares gained by 27.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 210.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 267.86% in the past year of trading.

Invivyd Inc [IVVD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invivyd Inc [IVVD] shares currently have an operating margin of -245.67% and a Gross Margin at 86.23%. Invivyd Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -238.33%.

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Invivyd Inc. ( IVVD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -120.08%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -82.65%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Invivyd Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -246.45%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Invivyd Inc’s (IVVD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.07%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Invivyd Inc. (IVVD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1112424.24 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.33% and a Quick Ratio of 1.32%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Invivyd Inc [IVVD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invivyd Inc posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.16. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVVD.

Insider trade positions for Invivyd Inc [IVVD]

There are presently around $60.73%, or 75.16%% of IVVD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVVD stocks are: MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 11.77 million shares, which is approximately 10.1764%. DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 10.95 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$12.05 million in IVVD stocks shares; and DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, currently with $$10.17 million in IVVD stock with ownership which is approximately 7.999%.