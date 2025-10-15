why Hut 8 Corp [HUT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.71

Hut 8 Corp [NASDAQ: HUT] jumped around 0.83 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $49.94 at the close of the session, up 1.70%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.71M shares, HUT reached a trading volume of 11642629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hut 8 Corp [HUT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUT shares is $33.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Roth Capital have made an estimate for Hut 8 Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citizens JMP raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2025, representing the official price target for Hut 8 Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HUT stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

How has HUT stock performed recently?

Hut 8 Corp [HUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.69. With this latest performance, HUT shares gained by 46.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 312.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.75% in the past year of trading.

Hut 8 Corp [HUT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hut 8 Corp [HUT] shares currently have an operating margin of -57.10% and a Gross Margin at 0.80%. Hut 8 Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 113.02%.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Hut 8 Corp. ( HUT), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 16.01%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 9.93%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Hut 8 Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 10.08%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Hut 8 Corp’s (HUT) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.29%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $705315.32 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.81% and a Quick Ratio of 1.81%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Hut 8 Corp [HUT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hut 8 Corp posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.24. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUT.

Insider trade positions for Hut 8 Corp [HUT]

There are presently around $67.65%, or 75.41%% of HUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6.27 million shares, which is approximately 6.955%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5.6 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$83.99 million in HUT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$47.05 million in HUT stock with ownership which is approximately 3.4801%.