why Genprex Inc [GNPX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.50

Genprex Inc [NASDAQ: GNPX] jumped around 0.06 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.25 at the close of the session, up 30.15%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.97M shares, GNPX reached a trading volume of 16755372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Genprex Inc [GNPX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNPX shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNPX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Genprex Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Genprex Inc stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has GNPX stock performed recently?

Genprex Inc [GNPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.81. With this latest performance, GNPX shares dropped by -8.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.35% in the past year of trading.

Genprex Inc (GNPX) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Genprex Inc. ( GNPX), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -602.64%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -331.39%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Genprex Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -1262.44%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Based on Genprex Inc’s (GNPX) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.00%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Genprex Inc (GNPX) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Genprex Inc. (GNPX) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$1170666.67 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.84% and a Quick Ratio of 0.84%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Genprex Inc [GNPX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genprex Inc posted -3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.7. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNPX.

Insider trade positions for Genprex Inc [GNPX]

There are presently around $1.74%, or 1.75%% of GNPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNPX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 0.22 million shares, which is approximately 10.0834%. GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 16497.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$31103.0 in GNPX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$28869.0 in GNPX stock with ownership which is approximately 0.7084%.