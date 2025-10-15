why Carrier Global Corp [CARR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $76.04

Carrier Global Corp [NYSE: CARR] gained 1.11% or 0.63 points to close at $57.5 with a heavy trading volume of 6551146 shares.

It opened the trading session at $55.53, the shares rose to $57.875 and dropped to $55.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CARR points out that the company has recorded -5.10% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, CARR reached to a volume of 6551146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carrier Global Corp [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $76.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Melius analysts kept a Hold rating on CARR stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 89.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CARR stock

Carrier Global Corp [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -6.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.76% in the past year of trading.

Carrier Global Corp [CARR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corp [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of 13.23% and a Gross Margin at 27.89%. Carrier Global Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 10.46%.

Carrier Global Corp (CARR) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Carrier Global Corp. ( CARR), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.79%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.89%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Carrier Global Corp’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 8.87%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Carrier Global Corp (CARR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Carrier Global Corp’s (CARR) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.81%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Carrier Global Corp (CARR) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Carrier Global Corp. (CARR) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $48958.33 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.17% and a Quick Ratio of 0.80%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Carrier Global Corp [CARR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carrier Global Corp posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corp go to 11.28%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Carrier Global Corp [CARR]

There are presently around $86.74%, or 92.31%% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 95.48 million shares, which is approximately 10.5803%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 94.58 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.97 billion in CARR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$5.26 billion in CARR stock with ownership which is approximately 9.2349%.