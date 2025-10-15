why Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.50

Bath & Body Works Inc [NYSE: BBWI] closed the trading session at $26.1 on 2025-10-14. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.295, while the highest price level was $26.655.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.40 percent and weekly performance of 1.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.15M shares, BBWI reached to a volume of 6751640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBWI shares is $36.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBWI stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $43 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2025, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on BBWI stock. On February 28, 2025, analysts increased their price target for BBWI shares from 40 to 48.

Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 6.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.56.

BBWI stock trade performance evaluation

Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, BBWI shares dropped by -1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.68% in the past year of trading.

Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of 17.09% and a Gross Margin at 44.57%. Bath & Body Works Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 9.88%.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $12295.22 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.31% and a Quick Ratio of 0.56%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bath & Body Works Inc posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc go to 7.82%.

Bath & Body Works Inc [BBWI]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $102.21%, or 102.59%% of BBWI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27.48 million shares, which is approximately 12.3803%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 15.78 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$616.16 million in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$467.62 million in BBWI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.3941%.