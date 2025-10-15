Wheels Up Experience Inc [UP] Stock trading around $1.74 per share: What’s Next?

Wheels Up Experience Inc [NYSE: UP] jumped around 0.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.74 at the close of the session, up 4.82%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.84M shares, UP reached a trading volume of 7363239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wheels Up Experience Inc [UP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UP shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UP stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wheels Up Experience Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Wheels Up Experience Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on UP stock.

How has UP stock performed recently?

Wheels Up Experience Inc [UP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.45. With this latest performance, UP shares dropped by -20.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 117.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.45% in the past year of trading.

Wheels Up Experience Inc [UP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheels Up Experience Inc [UP] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.37% and a Gross Margin at 4.93%. Wheels Up Experience Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.68%.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Wheels Up Experience Inc. ( UP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -2416.94%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -31.25%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Wheels Up Experience Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -346.43%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$175176.85 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.25% and a Quick Ratio of 0.24%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Insider trade positions for Wheels Up Experience Inc [UP]

There are presently around $83.73%, or 96.03%% of UP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UP stocks are: DELTA AIR LINES, INC. with ownership of 263.37 million shares, which is approximately 37.7613%. KNIGHTHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 258.13 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$487.94 million in UP stocks shares; and KNIGHTHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$48.79 million in UP stock with ownership which is approximately 3.7016%.