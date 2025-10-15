Weyerhaeuser Co [WY] Stock trading around $23.9 per share: What’s Next?

Weyerhaeuser Co [NYSE: WY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.13% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.13%.

Over the last 12 months, WY stock dropped by -15.10%. The one-year Weyerhaeuser Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.61. The average equity rating for WY stock is currently 1.57, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.24 billion, with 721.84 million shares outstanding and 718.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, WY stock reached a trading volume of 6395046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Weyerhaeuser Co [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $31.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2025, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on WY stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 64.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.68.

WY Stock Performance Analysis:

Weyerhaeuser Co [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -3.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.10% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Weyerhaeuser Co Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Co [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of 8.60% and a Gross Margin at 17.25%. Weyerhaeuser Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 3.97%.

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Weyerhaeuser Co. ( WY), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 2.85%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.68%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Weyerhaeuser Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 2.02%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Weyerhaeuser Co’s (WY) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.55%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $29555.08 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.04% and a Quick Ratio of 0.68%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

WY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Weyerhaeuser Co posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Co go to 14.27%.

Weyerhaeuser Co [WY] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around 89.31% of WY stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114.56 million shares, which is approximately 15.7145%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 62.14 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in WY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.46 billion in WY stock with ownership which is approximately 7.061%.