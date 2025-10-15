Western Union Company [WU] Revenue clocked in at $4.10 billion, down -29.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] price surged by 1.72 percent to reach at $0.14.

A sum of 6612674 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.20M shares. Western Union Company shares reached a high of $8.34 and dropped to a low of $8.06 until finishing in the latest session at $8.28.

The one-year WU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.96. The average equity rating for WU stock is currently 3.63, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $8.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Western Union Company stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 5.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.25.

WU Stock Performance Analysis:

Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -1.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.89% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Western Union Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of 17.41% and a Gross Margin at 32.97%. Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 21.88%.

Western Union Company (WU) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Western Union Company. ( WU), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 135.32%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 11.23%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Western Union Company’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 26.95%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Western Union Company (WU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Western Union Company’s (WU) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 3.11%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Western Union Company (WU) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Western Union Company. (WU) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $98472.53 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.25% and a Quick Ratio of 0.25%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

WU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Union Company posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.02. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Union Company go to 3.23%.

Western Union Company [WU] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $95.08%, or 95.47%% of WU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38.6 million shares, which is approximately 11.401%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 33.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $414.03 million in WU stocks shares.