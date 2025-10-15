WeRide Inc. ADR [WRD] may be heading to $17.05, say market analysts

WeRide Inc. ADR [NASDAQ: WRD] loss -1.30% or -0.14 points to close at $10.62 with a heavy trading volume of 6998575 shares.

It opened the trading session at $10.44, the shares rose to $10.68 and dropped to $9.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WRD points out that the company has recorded 5.88% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.39M shares, WRD reached to a volume of 6998575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRD shares is $17.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRD stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for WeRide Inc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2025, representing the official price target for WeRide Inc. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on WRD stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

WeRide Inc. ADR [WRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.89. With this latest performance, WRD shares gained by 2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.11% in the past year of trading.

WeRide Inc. ADR [WRD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeRide Inc. ADR [WRD] shares currently have an operating margin of -582.50% and a Gross Margin at 28.48%. WeRide Inc. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -592.31%.

WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for WeRide Inc. ADR. ( WRD), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -130.17%, highlighting a negative impact on investor capital. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -37.92%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, WeRide Inc. ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -36.96%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on WeRide Inc. ADR’s (WRD) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.03%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, WeRide Inc. ADR. (WRD) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$108952.47 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 11.04% and a Quick Ratio of 10.55%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

WeRide Inc. ADR [WRD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WeRide Inc. ADR go to 43.56%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at WeRide Inc. ADR [WRD]

There are presently around $8.41%, or 9.14% of WRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors.