Wendy’s Co [WEN] Stock trading around $8.92 per share: What’s Next?

Wendy’s Co [NASDAQ: WEN] jumped around 0.25 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.92 at the close of the session, up 2.88%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.05M shares, WEN reached a trading volume of 7433279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wendy’s Co [WEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $11.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Wendy’s Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Wendy’s Co stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.43.

How has WEN stock performed recently?

Wendy’s Co [WEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.09. With this latest performance, WEN shares dropped by -7.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.28% in the past year of trading.

Wendy’s Co [WEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wendy’s Co [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of 16.73% and a Gross Margin at 28.31%. Wendy’s Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 8.63%.

Wendy’s Co (WEN) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Wendy’s Co. ( WEN), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 99.35%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 3.85%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Wendy’s Co’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 4.75%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Wendy’s Co (WEN) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Wendy’s Co’s (WEN) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 36.21%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, Wendy’s Co. (WEN) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $13245.52 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.45% and a Quick Ratio of 1.43%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Wendy’s Co [WEN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wendy’s Co posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wendy’s Co go to 1.39%.

Insider trade positions for Wendy’s Co [WEN]

There are presently around $98.19%, or 108.44%% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 31.51 million shares, which is approximately 15.3758%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21.73 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$368.6 million in WEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$332.5 million in WEN stock with ownership which is approximately 9.5673%.