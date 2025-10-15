Wells Fargo slashes price target on Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] – find out why.

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] traded at a low on 2025-10-14, posting a -0.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $190.85.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13580040 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Johnson & Johnson stands at 1.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.65%.

The market cap for JNJ stock reached $459.63 billion, with 2.41 billion shares outstanding and 2.41 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.69M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 13580040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $198.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2025, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 24.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.76.

How has JNJ stock performed recently?

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.97% in the past year of trading.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of 25.77% and a Gross Margin at 75.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 27.26%.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Johnson & Johnson. ( JNJ), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 30.21%, highlighting impressive shareholder gains. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 12.10%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Johnson & Johnson’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 21.34%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.65%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Johnson & Johnson. (JNJ) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $179685.26 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.01% and a Quick Ratio of 0.76%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson & Johnson posted 2.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 7.04%.

Insider trade positions for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

There are presently around $74.42%, or 74.46%% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 229.04 million shares, which is approximately 9.5164%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 198.19 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$28.97 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$19.45 billion in JNJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5298%.