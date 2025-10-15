Wall Street Analyst Upgrade ST Microelectronics [STM]. What else is Wall St. saying

ST Microelectronics [NYSE: STM] plunged by -$0.47 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $28.625 during the day while it closed the day at $28.33.

ST Microelectronics stock has also gained 0.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STM stock has declined by -11.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.33% and gained 1.40% year-on date.

The market cap for STM stock reached $25.28 billion, with 894.76 million shares outstanding and 892.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.89M shares, STM reached a trading volume of 6621448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ST Microelectronics [STM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STM shares is $32.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STM stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BNP Paribas Exane have made an estimate for ST Microelectronics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $34 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2025, representing the official price target for ST Microelectronics stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Hold rating on STM stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.32.

STM stock trade performance evaluation

ST Microelectronics [STM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, STM shares gained by 5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.46% in the past year of trading.

ST Microelectronics [STM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ST Microelectronics [STM] shares currently have an operating margin of 5.02% and a Gross Margin at 35.71%. ST Microelectronics’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 5.45%.

ST Microelectronics (STM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for ST Microelectronics. ( STM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 3.72%, suggesting modest shareholder returns. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.57%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, ST Microelectronics’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 3.24%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

ST Microelectronics (STM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on ST Microelectronics’s (STM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 0.18%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

ST Microelectronics (STM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, ST Microelectronics. (STM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $13051.29 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 2.74% and a Quick Ratio of 1.96%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ST Microelectronics [STM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ST Microelectronics posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.05. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ST Microelectronics go to 11.06%.

ST Microelectronics [STM]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $10.07%, or 10.07%% of STM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 6.48 million shares, which is approximately 0.7189%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 5.6 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$219.81 million in STM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$162.74 million in STM stock with ownership which is approximately 0.4599%.