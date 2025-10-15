Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rithm Capital Corporation [NYSE: RITM] traded at a high on 2025-10-14, posting a 1.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.91.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6559582 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rithm Capital Corporation stands at 1.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.01%.

The market cap for RITM stock reached $5.79 billion, with 530.29 million shares outstanding and 527.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.54M shares, RITM reached a trading volume of 6559582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RITM shares is $14.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Rithm Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Rithm Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on RITM stock. On September 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RITM shares from 10 to 9.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for RITM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

How has RITM stock performed recently?

Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, RITM shares dropped by -12.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.74% in the past year of trading.

Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM] shares currently have an operating margin of 52.54% and a Gross Margin at 93.80%. Rithm Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 13.02%.

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Rithm Capital Corporation. ( RITM), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 10.13%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.82%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Rithm Capital Corporation’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 1.72%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Rithm Capital Corporation’s (RITM) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.10%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Rithm Capital Corporation. (RITM) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $112600.5 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.00% and a Quick Ratio of 0.99%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rithm Capital Corporation posted 0.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.12. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rithm Capital Corporation go to 3.37%.

Insider trade positions for Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM]

There are presently around $51.34%, or 51.58%% of RITM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RITM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45.7 million shares, which is approximately 9.3902%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 26.88 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$293.31 million in RITM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$122.62 million in RITM stock with ownership which is approximately 2.3091%.