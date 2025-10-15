Wall Street Analyst Reiterated XP Inc [XP]. What else is Wall St. saying

XP Inc [NASDAQ: XP] jumped around 0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $16.04 at the close of the session, up 0.44%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.76M shares, XP reached a trading volume of 6823516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XP Inc [XP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $23.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for XP Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2025, representing the official price target for XP Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on XP stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for XP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.21.

How has XP stock performed recently?

XP Inc [XP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.55. With this latest performance, XP shares dropped by -14.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.36% in the past year of trading.

XP Inc [XP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of 32.70% and a Gross Margin at 69.22%. XP Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at 27.57%.

XP Inc (XP) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for XP Inc. ( XP), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 22.42%, reflecting robust shareholder value creation. The Return on Assets (ROA) is 1.41%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, XP Inc’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 16.86%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

XP Inc (XP) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on XP Inc’s (XP) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 4.20%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

From an operational efficiency perspective, XP Inc. (XP) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of $115571.08 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 0.21% and a Quick Ratio of 0.21%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings analysis for XP Inc [XP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, XP Inc posted 2.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.01. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc go to 14.34%.

Insider trade positions for XP Inc [XP]

There are presently around 88.11% of XP stock in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 34.35 million shares, which is approximately 6.23% of the company. GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 29.62 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $520.98 million in XP stocks shares; and GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., currently with $505.67 million in XP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.21%.