Wall Street Analyst Initiated Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [NYSE: TEVA] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $20.265 during the day while it closed the day at $20.11.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stock has also gained 0.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TEVA stock has inclined by 25.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 47.87% and gained 15.51% year-on date.

The market cap for TEVA stock reached $23.06 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.17M shares, TEVA reached a trading volume of 6549668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $25.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2025, representing the official price target for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on TEVA stock.

The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.77.

TEVA stock trade performance evaluation

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, TEVA shares gained by 6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.76% in the past year of trading.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of 21.05% and a Gross Margin at 49.55%. Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.91%.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) Capital Structure & Debt Analysis

According to recent financial data for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR. ( TEVA), the Return on Equity (ROE) stands at -2.31%, reflecting a slight decline for investors. The Return on Assets (ROA) is -0.37%, reflecting the company’s efficiency in generating profits from its assets. Additionally, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is -0.64%, showcasing its effectiveness in deploying capital for earnings.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

Based on Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR’s (TEVA) latest financial statements, the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is 2.57%, indicating its reliance on debt financing relative to shareholder equity.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR (TEVA) Efficiency & Liquidity Metrics

From an operational efficiency perspective, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR. (TEVA) effectively leverages its workforce, generating an average of -$4206.32 per employee. The company’s liquidity position is robust, with a Current Ratio of 1.06% and a Quick Ratio of 0.77%, indicating strong ability to cover short-term liabilities.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.03. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR go to 9.11%.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ADR [TEVA]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $64.79%, or 64.79%% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 42.99 million shares, which is approximately 3.7942%. FMR LLC, holding 41.98 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$682.15 million in TEVA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $$590.36 million in TEVA stock with ownership which is approximately 3.2065%.